Pakistan exports to EU increase by $ 1.1 billion in last 10 months

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment , Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan exports to European Union (EU) countries increased by $ 1.1 billion during last 10 months of current Fiscal Year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment , Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan exports to European Union (EU) countries increased by $ 1.1 billion during last 10 months of current Fiscal Year 2020-21.

The increased by 17.4 percent to $ 7.474 billion as compared to $6.367 billion in July to April 2020, the Adviser said this on his twitter account here.

The Adviser said that some of the major markets showing this increase are Poland 23 percent, Sweden 21 percent, Netherlands 21 percent, Germany 19 percent, France 14 percent, Belgium 12.

percent, Italy 4 percent and Spain 2 percent.

He said EU is a very important market for us and we greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of our exporters for making this possible under very difficult conditions.

"We also commend the efforts of Minister of Commerce , trade and investment Officers in EU major market destinations including Warsaw, Stockholm, The Hague, Paris, Rome and Madrid and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters and Investors," he said.