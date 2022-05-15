UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Exports To Italy Witnesses 35.58 Percent Increase In Current Fiscal Year

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan exports to Italy witnesses 35.58 percent increase in current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Honorary Investment Consular to Milan, Italy, Muhammad Sheheryar Khan Sunday disclosed that Pakistan's exports of goods and services to Italy witnessed an increase of 35.58 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

He stated this while talking to chief executive officer of Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq, said a press release.

He said on year to year basis,the exports to Italy also increased by 42.79 percent by going up from $75.006 million during March last year against exports of $107.105 million in March current year.

He said on month to month basis,exports to Italy also registered surge of 30.89 percent in March 2022 as compared to the exports of $81.826 million in February 2022.

Sheheryar khan who is leading investor and expert of financial management said overall Pakistan'export to other countries witnessed an increase of 26.

64 percent in the first three quarters from US $ 18.713 bn to US$23.699 bn.

On the other hand, the imports from Italy during the period under review were recorded at $620.487 million against $391.109 million last year depicting growth of 58.64 percent during the first three quarters of current fiscal year, he added.

Regarding presenting picture of from Italy on year to year basis, he said it increased by 98.32 percent by going up from $43.320 million during March 2021 against e exports of $85.916 million in March 2022.

He said overall imports from all countries into Pakistan increased by 41.33 percent from US$38.061 bn to US$53.795 bn.

Sheheryar Khan invited Mian Kashif Ashfaq to visit Italy along with his teams to explore hidden export avenues and take full advantage of the benefits of GSP plus status granted to Pakistan.

