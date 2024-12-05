Pakistan eyes on $100 bln export target as economy stabilizes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said

Pakistan’s economy was showing signs of recovery and stabilization following a period of economic turbulence.

He expressed these views while addressing a National Workshop on Balochistan here at the PM House, a news release said.

The minister shared with the workshop participants the government’s ambitious goal of expanding exports from $30 billion to $100 billion over the next decade, a cornerstone of its long-term economic strategy.

“The 21st century is an era of economic and financial innovation,” he said, adding Pakistan must embark on an ‘Economic Long March’ to position itself as a competitive and dynamic player in the global market.

He announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon launch a comprehensive economic roadmap aimed at driving this transformation.

The minister emphasized the centrality of youth development to the country’s growth trajectory, highlighting the need for investments in quality education and skill-building. “Wealth creation is only sustainable when it is paired with equitable resource distribution,” he noted.

Ahsan Iqbal also reflected on the government’s achievements during its previous tenure, including the development of Gwadar into a vibrant city, securing a transmission line from Iran for Balochistan, and deepening Gwadar Port to accommodate larger vessels.

However, he lamented the setbacks caused by interruptions in these initiatives over recent years. “If our momentum had been sustained, Balochistan would be in a much stronger position today,” he remarked.

Infrastructure development, he said, particularly the construction of highways, remained a priority for unlocking Balochistan’s economic potential.

Addressing challenges posed by security threats in the region, the minister pledged to counter such disruptions through sustained efforts in peacebuilding and development.

Ahsan Iqbal commended the commitment of Pakistan’s security institutions in maintaining stability, stating, “These efforts are creating an environment conducive to economic growth and a brighter future for Balochistan’s people.”