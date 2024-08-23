Pakistan Eyes Turkish Expertise To Elevate Aviation Industry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, while appreciating the success of Turkish aviation industry on Friday, said that collaboration in this sector with Turkiye was an important part of bilateral relations between the two countries.
During a meeting with Chairperson of Pegasus Airlines, Mehmat T. Nane, who was accompanied by CEO of Lucky Cement Limited Muhammad Ali Tabba, the minister noted that the collaboration in this field was aligned with the Prime Minister's vision to enhance Pakistan's aviation industry.
He also recalled a recent meeting with the Turkish Trade Minister, where both sides discussed various avenues for trade and business collaboration, according to press release issued by finance ministry.
This meeting, he noted, was part of the broader strategy to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Turkey in multiple sectors, including aviation.
On the occasion, Mehmat T. Nane presented an overview of the Turkish aviation strategy, highlighting key aspects that could benefit Pakistan's aviation sector. He elaborated on how Pakistan could leverage Turkiye’s experience and expertise to advance its own aviation industry.
The discussions were deemed highly fruitful, marking a step forward in Pakistan's efforts to boost its aviation capabilities and foster stronger economic ties with Turkiye.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide7 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming7 hours ago
-
Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir8 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position8 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points9 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month8 hours ago
-
BoJ's Ueda flags more rate hikes if economy, inflation on track8 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%10 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00010 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter10 hours ago
-
China sees record-high air traffic in July10 hours ago