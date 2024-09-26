Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2024) As solar energy consumers get a lots of choice in solar panel range, now they have also access to latest 700 watts panels.

Trinasolar, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy solutions, proudly announces the launch of its advanced Vertex N 720W series (NEG21C.20) powered by industry-leading n-type i-TOPCon Advanced cell technology in Pakistan. These high-performance modules are at the forefront of solar technology, offering superior efficiency, reliability, and durability, making them ideal for large-scale installations in diverse environments. Trinasolar’s latest innovations are set to revolutionize the country’s solar energy landscape as demand for cleaner, more efficient energy solutions continue to gr

Based on 210mm n-type i-TOPCon technology, these modules have a maximum power conversion efficiency of 23.2% and maximum power output of 720W. The Vertex N 720W series marks a major increase in power generation, allowing higher output and lower balance-of-system (BOS) costs. The Vertex N 700W+ modules are designed for large utility-scale solar farms and industrial projects, making them a valuable addition to solar energy production in Pakistan.

Higher Energy Yield: The modules’ cutting-edge TOPCon and multi-busbar (MBB) design allows for greater light absorption and higher energy conversion, which results to superior performance even in low-light conditions. The Vertex N 720W series module has been rated a Top Performer in all seven tests by the certification service Kiwa PVEL. Only three other models out of the 380 modules tested also enjoy this distinction.

Enhanced Durability: Globally certified by agencies such as UL Solutions and TÜV Rheinland, the 700W+ modules have undergone thorough testing, including extreme temperature fluctuations and UV degradation tests. The results proved that these modules are capable of withstanding challenging climates like Pakistan’s diverse regions.

Optimized Installation: With higher power output per module, fewer panels are needed for a given installation, reducing overall costs related to racking, wiring, and labor. This makes the Vertex N 720W series particularly attractive for large-scale projects looking to minimize capital costs. A recent UL Solutions assessment highlighted the low levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and reduced capital expenditures (CAPEX) associated with the Vertex N 720W series, reinforcing its financial viability for both new and retrofitted projects.

Trinasolar is a pioneer in combining the 210mm product technology platform and n-type i-TOPCon cell technology. It was the first company to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 720W in lab settings. I-TOPCon technology ensures ultra-low degradation rates and extended lifespans, making it one of the most reliable solutions in the market today. These leading technologies are incorporated in the Vertex N 700W+ modules.

Ultra-Low Degradation: Tests by global bodies, including a UV300 test conducted by TÜV Rheinland, have exhibited an ultra-low degradation rate of 1.6% over the first year, significantly lower than industry standards.

This means that solar installations will maintain peak efficiency for a longer period, maximizing the return on investment.

Bifacial Modules for Maximum Energy Capture: The modules are also bifacial, allowing them to capture sunlight from both sides of the panel. This feature is particularly beneficial in environments with high albedo, such as desert landscapes, where reflected sunlight can be converted into additional energy.

Performance in Harsh Conditions: Trinasolar’s i-TOPCon modules have been rigorously tested to withstand harsh environments, including being exposed to year-long outdoor extreme freezing conditions as low as -43 C with 7cm of snow accumulating on top of the modules in the lab of China Testing and Certification International Group (CTC). According to PV Magazine, these modules exhibited excellent performance in low-temperature environments, further validating their reliability for installations in Pakistan’s northern regions.

As Pakistan continues to seek renewable energy solutions to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, Trinasolar’s advanced technologies offer a powerful alternative. With the country’s vast potential for solar power, particularly in areas with abundant sunlight, the introduction of 700W+ and i-TOPCon modules will support Pakistan’s energy transition and help meet its clean energy targets.

Although these technologies are relatively new to Pakistan, they have been successfully implemented in other countries, including Japan, where i-TOPCon modules have consistently delivered superior performance across diverse applications. With Trinasolar’s proven global track record, the company is well-positioned to contribute to Pakistan’s solar growth, offering high-quality, cost-efficient solutions for both commercial and utility-scale projects.

“We are thrilled to bring our 700W+ and i-TOPCon modules to the Pakistani market at a time when the country is focusing on energy diversification and reducing its carbon footprint,” said Dave Wang, Trinasolar Asia Pacific’s Subregion Head. “These products not only offer high efficiency and long-term durability but also align with our global vision of ‘Solar Energy for All.’ Pakistan’s growing solar market presents a key opportunity for us, and we are committed to supporting the country’s clean energy transition with the best solar technology available.”

“With a high potential for solar energy, and increasing demand by the passing day, the introduction of Trinasolar’s Vertex N 720W series, will be a game changer in the region. With high efficiency, environment durability, and improved power density, the launch will benefit the industries across Pakistan to achieve sustainability. The Vertex N series comes with overall reduced design, installation and BOS costs, leading the dynamics of solar industry in Pakistan, and accelerating transition towards sustainability,” said Balawal Baber, business Head of Zero Carbon Solar, Pakistan’s pioneer renewable energy turnkey solution provider.