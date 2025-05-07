Open Menu

Pakistan Financial System Stable, Secure: Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM

Pakistan financial system stable, secure: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s financial system remained stable and secure, and all relevant authorities are working in close coordination to uphold national economic integrity in the face of emerging challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s financial system remained stable and secure, and all relevant authorities are working in close coordination to uphold national economic integrity in the face of emerging challenges.

He was chairing an emergency meeting through Zoom to assess the current financial landscape in light of escalating regional tensions following the recent belligerent Indian aggression, said a news release.

The meeting was attended by the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), secretary finance, and senior officials from the finance division.

In a comprehensive and strategic discussion revolving around the situation and functioning of equity, debt, FX and interbank markets, participants conducted a rapid risk assessment and evaluated the current threat perception with an emphasis on ensuring national financial stability and security.

Recognizing the critical importance of market stability, the meeting reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to maintaining business continuity across all financial and allied sectors.

Key assurances were extended to stakeholders, underscoring that robust measures are being implemented to safeguard Pakistan’s economic infrastructure and provide calm, clarity, and confidence to the financial markets.

The participants also emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance against a wide range of threats, with a special focus on cybersecurity and communication infrastructure.

Contingency plans have been reinforced to ensure operational resilience and secure communication lines across financial institutions.

To maintain proactive oversight, the meeting decided on regular reviews of the evolving situation. These ongoing evaluations will support the government’s efforts to provide consistent guidance and timely reassurance to the financial markets and the wider business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1 ..

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

4 minutes ago
 CM urges citizens to trust official news sources a ..

CM urges citizens to trust official news sources amid Indian aggression

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matte ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infras ..

Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects

11 minutes ago
 Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

11 minutes ago
 Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

4 minutes ago
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: ..

Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

2 hours ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

2 hours ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

4 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business