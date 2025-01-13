Open Menu

Pakistan Focuses On Broadening Tax-base, Becoming Export-led Economy: Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan focuses on broadening tax-base, becoming export-led economy: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said Pakistan was committed to broadening its tax base and advancing with a focused approach to becoming an export-led economy.

“We are well on our way to achieving the target [tax-base expansion], not only because the IMF is saying that but also because, from my perspective, the country needs to reach that benchmark to make our fiscal situation sustainable,” he said in a television interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

The finance minister said the IMF, scheduled to visit Pakistan next month, wanted the country to broaden its tax base and achieve a tax-to-GDP ratio of 13.5 percent, up from 10 percent in December.

After Pakistan secured the IMF bailout last year, it has received some reprieve, including cooling inflation, which provides space for policymakers to cut borrowing costs further and help stabilize a nation still grappling with structural weaknesses.

Stronger remittances, a bright spot, have helped shore up Currency reserves. As a result, the rupee rose about 2 percent in 2024, making it one of the best performers in emerging markets. The benchmark stock index also outperformed nearly all other equities markets last year.

Commenting on Pakistan’s economic transformation plan, Aurangzeb said, “We are in the phase of stabilization.

Now, where do we go from here? We must focus on sustainable growth. Our current focus is on fundamentally changing the DNA of the economy to make it export-led.”

Aurangzeb predicted that the nation’s GDP would likely expand by 3.5 percent in the fiscal year ending June 30, compared to a 2.5 percent expansion in the prior financial year, with a 3.6 percent economic growth target set for the upcoming year.

In response to a question, Aurangzeb said Pakistan was preparing to debut Yuan-denominated bonds this year to strengthen its finances, while the government remained optimistic about meeting the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) bailout loan conditions.

He mentioned that Pakistan planned to raise $200 million to $250 million from Chinese investors over the next six to nine months. The plan comes after Pakistan's sovereign rating was recently upgraded by all three major credit agencies.

The finance minister expected further upgrades and emphasized that the challenge was to enter the “single-B” category, which would allow the country to return to global bond markets to raise funds.

“The country is very keen to tap the Panda bonds and the Chinese capital markets. We have been remiss as a country in not tapping them previously,” he said, adding that China International Capital Corporation was advising Pakistan on the issuance of Panda bonds.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF China Visit Hong Kong Panda June December Market TV All From Government Best Asia Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

17 minutes ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

28 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

31 minutes ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

32 minutes ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

37 minutes ago
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

47 minutes ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

1 hour ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

3 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business