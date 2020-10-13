UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Focusing To Develop Phytosanitary System: Fakhar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that Pakistan was focusing on developing phytosanitary system in order to enhance its exports.

Talking to Ambassador of European Union Androulla Kaminara, who called on him, the minister urged the need for transfer of technology to achieve sustainable agriculture development.

The minister also apprised the envoy about the outbreak of desert locust that had now brought completely under control in the country and the assistance being provided by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for anti-locust operations.

He appreciated the EU agriculture policy which benefited the farmers at large scale and added that country was also focusing on developing its phytosanitary systems to enhance exports of agriculture products and livestock to EU and others.

The fruits and vegetables worth $700 million exported , he said adding that Pakistan has large live stock sector and a facility was developed in Bahawalpur for developing vaccine to eliminate the disease from the country.

Imam said that cotton was one of the major crops of the country and country was striving to exploit the true potential of crop to fulfill its domestic requirements as well as to export.

Speaking on the occasion, Androulla Kaminara briefed about Balochistan Rural Development and Community Empowerment (BRACE) project for rural development. She mentioned that Ministry of National Food Security and Research was implementing partner of this program.

She further informed that EU was also providing financial assistance to FAO for the agriculture sector and livestock sectors development. She stressed the need for developing fish industry because there was a lot of potential in fish export.

