Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

The latest reports say that the central bank reported that the foreign reserves reached $7.91 billions from $17 million.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan announced a significant increase in its foreign exchange reserves on Friday.

The surge contributed to a total liquid foreign reserves figure of $13.15 billion for the country, inclusive of commercial banks holding $5.24 billion.

Interestingly, the preceding week witnessed a decrease of $54 million in the central bank reserves.

Despite fluctuation, the central bank refrained from specifying the exact catalyst behind the recent surge in reserves.