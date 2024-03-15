Pakistan Foreign Reserves Rise Above $7bn
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:27 AM
The central bank said that the foreign reserves reached $7.91 billions from $17 million.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan announced a significant increase in its foreign exchange reserves on Friday.
The central bank said that the foreign reserves reached $7.91 billions from $17 million.
The surge contributed to a total liquid foreign reserves figure of $13.15 billion for the country, inclusive of commercial banks holding $5.24 billion.
Interestingly, the preceding week witnessed a decrease of $54 million in the central bank reserves.
Despite fluctuation, the central bank refrained from specifying the exact catalyst behind the recent surge in reserves.
