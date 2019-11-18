Pakistan forex figures $ 15.50204 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at dollars 15.50204 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at dollars 15.50204 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on November 8, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank amounted to $ 8,397.

3 million and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks were $ 7,105.1 million.

During the week ending November 8, SBP's reserves increased by $40million to $8,397.3 million.