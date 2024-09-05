Open Menu

Pakistan Formally Asks Private Bank For $1b Loan For IMF Program Approval

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

The high-level government sources say has has tentatively agreed to renew the credit line for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2024) Pakistan officially asked Standard Chartered Bank to restore commercial loans ranging from $800 million to $1 billion.

move is crucial for bridging the financing gap required to secure approval from the IMF Executive Board.

According to the high-level government sources, the bank had tentatively agreed to renew the credit line for Pakistan.

The move is crucial for bridging the financing gap required to secure approval from the IMF Executive Board.

In parallel, Pakistan had asked Saudi Arabia to reinstate the $1.2 billion Saudi oil facility.

Upon receiving confirmation from Saudi Arabia, Pakistani officials intend to sign a Letter of Intent with the IMF Executive board and submit it to facilitate the $7 billion extended fund facility program loan.

The challenge remains in persuading commercial banks to offer loans at a rate below 10%.

The Pakistani authorities aim to achieve single-digit financing rates, targeting between 9% and 9.05%, in light of potential reductions in the US Federal Reserve's policy rate.

Besides it, the government would need to seek a waiver from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) for commercial loans. Pakistan is also negotiating to rollover $12 billion in loans from Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE over the next year.

Furthermore, the country is seeking $4 billion in refinancing from Chinese commercial banks.

These refinancing and rollover agreements are essential preconditions for the $7 billion bailout package from the IMF. While Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on July 12, 2024, the IMF Executive Board has not yet scheduled consideration of Islamabad’s request by September 13.

In a related development, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with Mr. Sunil Kaushal, Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Chartered, to explore opportunities for expanding investment in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Rehan Sheikh, CEO of Standard Chartered Pakistan, the Secretary of Finance, and other senior officials.

During the discussions, Senator Aurangzeb emphasized Pakistan’s favorable macroeconomic indicators and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to economic stability. He noted that the government aims to foster a favorable environment for foreign investment to keep Pakistan an attractive and cost-effective destination for international investors.

The talks also covered potential collaborations between the Pakistani government and Standard Chartered Bank, focusing on infrastructure development, digital banking, and sustainable financing.

Mr. Kaushal expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic prospects and reiterated Standard Chartered’s long-term commitment to the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF China UAE Oil Saudi Bank Saudi Arabia July September Standard Chartered Pakistan From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

16 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

16 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

16 hours ago
AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

16 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

16 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

16 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

17 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

16 hours ago
 ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to labo ..

ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business