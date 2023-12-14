Open Menu

Pakistan, France Agree To Further Boost Economic Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 11:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Pakistan and France agreed here on Thursday to further enhance economic relations, explore investment opportunities, and increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, economic relations between the two countries and collaborative efforts in various sectors were discussed.

On the occasion, the finance minister stated that both countries enjoy deep and historical relations, adding Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with France including trade and economic relations.

The Finance Minister apprised the French Ambassador about the economic reforms of the government that have brought economic and fiscal stability in the country.

She informed that the government has successfully concluded first review of the Standby Agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar also shared reform agenda of the interim government which aims to bring economic and fiscal stability in the country, adding the fiscal and current account deficit has narrowed.

She further informed the Ambassador on key reforms being undertaken by the caretaker government including State Owned Enterprises, privatization, forex exchange regime, and reforms in Federal board of Revenue.

The Finance Minister stated that the interim government would like to hand over economy to incoming political government in a positive trajectory which can continue the economic policies for the ultimate good of the people.

The French Ambassador recognized the stabilization efforts of interim government through structural economic reforms. He said that the fiscal sustainability achieved by the government would be helpful to the new incoming political government.

He also congratulated Finance Minister on concluding IMF review successfully and expressed the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with Pakistan.

