Pakistan Fully Adhere To International Treaties: SECD

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The officials of Strategic Export Control Division (SECD), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Thursday said Pakistan is signatory of different covenants/treaties regarding non-proliferation/export of sensitive goods, particularly arms and weapons.

They stated, the government of Pakistan is fully adhered to relevant global commitments and undertaken practical measures to control export of sensitive goods.

This was stated during a meeting of Strategic Export Control Division (SECD) team with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) officials here in Chamber House. SECD Deputy Director Kashif Irshad led the team.

The team members of the SECD, MoFA on the occasion briefed the participants regarding control of export of sensitive goods, saying today's meeting was the prime objective to create awareness among the business community in this regard.

The officials assured that the institute will organize further awareness sessions with the business community, besides relevant stakeholders will be also taken on board under a policy framework.

Later, SCCI SVP Engr Manzoor Elahi while speaking on the occasion stressed the need for promotion of close collaboration between the business community and the Strategic Export Control Division MoFA.

The chamber office bearer suggested that the team of SECD, MoFA should carry out a survey through an international agency of different manufacturing units and factories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in provincial capital Peshawar so it can avoid from hurting production process as well as export of different items toward regional and others countries.

Manzoor Elahi assured that a complete data of industries will be provided to SECD MoFA. He stressed the need for taking the chambers and relevant stakeholders on board to frame policies with due consent, so there were no objections or hurdles in their enforcement with true letter and spirit.

The participants emphasized the need for building close collaboration and liaison between commercial attaches and consular appointed in different Pakistan's embassies and high commissions across the world, particularly in Central Asian Republic countries and Afghanistan.

