Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

Move comes after a period of partial or restricted airspace usage due to heightened regional tensions

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) After ceasefire, Pakistan on Saturday officially reopened its airspace for all types of flights, according to a notice issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

The authority confirmed that all airports across the country are now fully operational and available for normal domestic and international flight operations.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority urged travelers to stay in contact with their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information regarding flight schedules.

The issuance of a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) marks the formal resumption of unrestricted aviation activity, signaling a return to normalcy in Pakistan’s civil aviation sector.