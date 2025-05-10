Pakistan Fully Reopens Airspace For All Flights After Ceasefire
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:21 PM
Move comes after a period of partial or restricted airspace usage due to heightened regional tensions
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) After ceasefire, Pakistan on Saturday officially reopened its airspace for all types of flights, according to a notice issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.
The move came after a period of partial or restricted airspace usage due to heightened regional tensions.
The authority confirmed that all airports across the country are now fully operational and available for normal domestic and international flight operations.
A spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority urged travelers to stay in contact with their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information regarding flight schedules.
The issuance of a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) marks the formal resumption of unrestricted aviation activity, signaling a return to normalcy in Pakistan’s civil aviation sector.
