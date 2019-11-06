(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan fully supported China's positive role and contributions in promoting the World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms.

"We are grateful that China is taking the lead in the WTO reform and Pakistan fully supports it," he told China Global Television Network (CGTN) after attending the ministerial meeting of WTO on sidelines of 2nd China International Import Expo held in Shanghai.

China suggested the necessary reforms of the WTO to overcome the crisis in terms of global economic governance.

It also proposed strengthening the inclusiveness of the multilateral trading system.

"One thing we cannot allow is to widen the gap between developing and developed countries. China is playing a leading role. In order to have a better and more peaceful world, the gap must be narrowed," the adviser said.

WTO members have accepted Kazakhstan's invitation to host, in Astana, the organization's Twelfth Ministerial Conference (MC12) to be held in 2020. It marks the first time a ministerial conference is to be organized in Central Asia.