UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Fully Supports China's Positive Role In Promoting WTO Reform: Razak Dawood

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:23 PM

Pakistan fully supports China's positive role in promoting WTO reform: Razak Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan fully supported China's positive role and contributions in promoting the World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan fully supported China's positive role and contributions in promoting the World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms.

"We are grateful that China is taking the lead in the WTO reform and Pakistan fully supports it," he told China Global Television Network (CGTN) after attending the ministerial meeting of WTO on sidelines of 2nd China International Import Expo held in Shanghai.

China suggested the necessary reforms of the WTO to overcome the crisis in terms of global economic governance.

It also proposed strengthening the inclusiveness of the multilateral trading system.

"One thing we cannot allow is to widen the gap between developing and developed countries. China is playing a leading role. In order to have a better and more peaceful world, the gap must be narrowed," the adviser said.

WTO members have accepted Kazakhstan's invitation to host, in Astana, the organization's Twelfth Ministerial Conference (MC12) to be held in 2020. It marks the first time a ministerial conference is to be organized in Central Asia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Import China Shanghai Astana Lead Kazakhstan 2020 Commerce Textile TV Industry Asia

Recent Stories

PM saves country from bankruptcy, raise Kashmir ca ..

21 seconds ago

DOGANE's contribution to British society, Pakistan ..

23 seconds ago

Pakistan can lose title of major cotton-producing ..

6 minutes ago

VC Mehran University advices teachers to update th ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsan Ullah Tiwana meets China's Vice Foreign Mini ..

5 minutes ago

East China's Zhejiang to boost intelligent vehicle ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.