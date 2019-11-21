Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) all set for 11th Interiors Expo-2019 from Nov 22

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is all set to hold 3-day mega 11th Interiors Pakistan Expo 2019 from November 22 at Expo Centre Lahore to promote and introduce Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan.

"This exhibition has now opened new vistas and venues to the amazing potential and calibre of Pakistani furniture, fixtures and respective furnishing goods that are being produced with high quality," says a press release received here Thursday.

The essence of this mega furniture exhibition is to promote the furniture at local and international level and delegations hailing from China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and Bangkok have started arriving to participate while delegates from other countries are expected too.

This mega event will also be attended by the government dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, stakeholders of the furniture industry and foreign delegation.

Almost 100 brands will exhibit at the event while more than 70 leading local companies and interior designers will display their products and as per previous trend nearly 250,000 to 300,000 people are likely to visit this mega exhibition.

Visitors on the lookout for buying furniture will be able to enjoy special discount of up to 40 percent on different items exhibited at the event.

This exhibition will also provide the younger designers and architects to study the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals. PFC is the only platform available to all small, medium and large furniture manufacturing companies in the country to promote their business and furniture related accessories.

PFC aims at promoting industry-friendly legislation, improve supply chain, market Pakistani furniture locally as well as internationally, create skilled human resource at all levels, upgrade manufacturing technology, set and monitor quality standards for products sold by brands under its umbrella.

