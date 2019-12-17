Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation will off to China to explore furniture markets next month

A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will leavefor China on a 5-day visit on next month to explore new markets and strengthening existingbilateral trade relations with their counterparts in furniture industry during business to businesscontacts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will leavefor China on a 5-day visit on next month to explore new markets and strengthening existingbilateral trade relations with their counterparts in furniture industry during business to businesscontacts.PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif while chairing a meeting of furniture exporters here onTuesday at PFC head office, said the delegation will have one on one direct interaction withforeign business leaders, researchers and investors in China, adding the tour would enableinvestors to identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regionaleconomic strategies and support regionally vital businesses.Members of PFC board of directors Malik Farooq,Shahbaz Aslam and Shahzad Mughal werealso present on the occasion.He was of the view that economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China possess greatpotential and there was dire need for Pakistani business community to focus on improving theircompetitiveness in the global markets.PFC Chief said it is important that Pakistan should develop those products that are in demand inChina along with increasing the export base.

He said Chinese furniture manufacturers have agreed to provide modern technology to improvethe furniture sector of Pakistan, which will not only help in boosting economy besides generatingjobs at local level.Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also Chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) said they would also invite Chinese furniture manufacturersand investors to avail business opportunities being offered by FIEDMC to local and foreigninvestors besides package of incentives for those who are interested to invest in SpecialEconomic Zones (SEZs).He further said they would also apprise the Chinese investors of furniture city being developmentover tract of land 150 acres in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and this would indeed has a greatcharm for both local and foreign investors.Mian Kashif also urged the businessmen to take full advantage of concessions granted by Chinaunder the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA)."PFC is focusing on marketing activities in key foreign markets mainly United States, Japan,European Union, the Gulf region and South Asia," he concluded.