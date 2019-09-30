Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) head congratulates new office bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Monday congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in annual elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Monday congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in annual elections.

In a message issued here, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq also extended great wishes and expressed his hope that the newly elected office bearers would safeguard the interests of business community.

He said the LCCI newly elected president Sheikh Irfan Iqbal Senior Vice President Hassam and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid would continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community.

He said that the chamber will also explore new markets for the Pakistani merchandise to enhance the national exports.

He further said that government and private sector would have to work together to get rid of the issue of stagnant exports and help accelerate the pace of industrialisation across the country to strengthen national economy.

He said Lahore chamber is the oldest and largest chamber in the country which has produced national level leaders.

Mian Kashif also lauded the remarkable and meritorious services rendered by the outgoing President Almas Hyder and his team for making strenuous efforts to help accelerate the activities in the country.