Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) terms federal budget 2019-20 as balanced

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Wednesday termed Federal Budget 2019-20 as balanced, development, growth-oriented and moderate envisaging several pro-business measures despite economic crunch and a number of domestic and international challenges on different fronts.Talking to media here today, he appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan'scommitment for revival of economic activities in the country besides givingincentives to industry to boost the volume of exports.

He said the government had allocated maximum funds for development projects whichdepicts that PTI leadership was sincere for national progress andprosperity.He said that the federal government took positive steps for uplift ofnational economy and the government would have to give maximum relief toindustrial sector to achieve the objective.

He lauded the government forallocating maximum funds for education, agriculture, livestock and energysectors. He said that zero-rate of duties on 1600 items including rawmaterials would reduce the cost of doing business.

He said that after goodreforms, current account deficit would be reduced from $ 12 billions to $ 7billions, adding that government had allocated collectively Rs. 100billions for dams/water projects that showed the seriousness of presentregime and it would help get rid of water scarcity and also generate cheaphydel power.

