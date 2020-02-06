Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to chalk out roadmap for furniture sector to boost exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) would thrash out issues facing the furniture industry besides developing a clear and comprehensive policy and frame an action plan to increase the export and boost the value-added segment of the furniture sector after deliberations with its stakeholders.

PFC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq was a chief guest Thursday at a seminar on "Pakistan Furniture Export 2020" while another prominent speaker was Almas Hyder, former LCCI President among the others," says a press release issued here today.

Mian Kashif addressing the participants on this occasion said "Pakistan needs policies to protect the furniture sector so that the industry can grow in the correct manner".

"Currently, we cannot compete with the Chinese market because of their prices, which is largely due to the availability of skilled labour," he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and advisor to PM Abdul Razak Dawood assured him of all possible support of the government in this regard and would provide due support and incentives to strengthen furniture sector in Pakistan.

He said "There is dire need of providing fiscal support for skills training and up gradation of machines with a view to boost labour intensive furniture sector besides awarding industry status to this sector for boosting export".

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, who is also chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), said "Good thing is that FIEDMC would establish a technical university in Punjab's Special economic zone, for which an accord has been signed with Fauji Foundation and a Chinese Tianjin University.

Moreover, four different courses would be started soon with the cooperation of TEVTA.

He said FIEDMC would also develop a furniture city over 150 acres of land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City to support Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) to compete the standard of international market besides boosting exports and attracting foreign investment for strengthening national economy.

Mian Kashif said they would also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and traveling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

Almas Hyder on this occasion said if the required support was given to manufacturers and brands to reach out to international market, Pakistan's industry would contribute to the economy and furniture products would be considered leaders in the international market.

He said the business community pinned high hopes on Prime Minister Imran Khan that stakeholders would be taken into confidence prior to the formulation of future economic strategies.

He said " Government should also take measures to provide interest-free loans to youth for business startups especially those who are interested in opening business in furniture sector".

Appreciating the role of PFC chief executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq for promoting furniture sector in Pakistan, he said with a little innovation, investment and government support, furniture industry could generate even more employment and income from sustainable economy.