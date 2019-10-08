Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to participate in 3-day 'Make in Pakistan Expo' in Baku

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in 3-day Made in Pakistan Expo Baku starting from October 28 in Azerbaijan for promoting the furniture exports.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq while chairing a meeting of furniture exporters Tuesday said that Pakistani businessmen have shown keen interest in the exhibition and have high hopes for the promotion of their products in the markets of Azerbaijan," says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He also stressed that such exhibition will certainly affect the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and the strengthening of ties between people.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, who is also chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) said they would invite Azeri investors and businessmen to invest in furniture city to be established in Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad to tap growing opportunities in Pakistan.

He also said PFC would extend invitation to furniture producers and retailers of Azerbaijan besides China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and, Bangkok to participate in mega 11th "Interiors Pakistan" Expo-2019 commencing from November 22 in Lahore.

He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan had enough potential to further increase their bilateral trade volume by exploring the existing opportunities.

He expressed his satisfaction over the growth of bilateral trade between the two countries which witnessed an increase by about 25 percent.

However, he said a $60 million bilateral trade volume is not enough with the size of the economies of both countries in mind. He said there are tremendous opportunities for bilateral trade cooperation in the pharmaceutical, poultry, marble, furniture and textile sectors.

Mian Kashif said that this participation will certainly have a significant impact on the marketing of the Pakistani products, which will also contribute to the development of the private sector in Pakistan and consequently support the national economy. "I encourage Pakistani furniture companies to focus on the Central Asian markets, being one of the promising markets that have a will to purchase high quality products with features enjoyed by the Pakistani products," he added.

We extend our support to provide further boost to the upbeat furniture industry of Pakistan, as we want to see it achieve new heights of success, but that would only be possible if all furniture stakeholders work collectively towards the achievement of a common goal," PFC Chief said.