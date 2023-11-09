Pakistan furniture industry received encouraging response from buyers at Canton Fair: PFC chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation received an encouraging response from foreign buyers and investors at the Canton Fair, China.

The event served as a remarkable platform for showcasing the excellence of Pakistan's furniture industry to the global market, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said while chairing its board of Directors meeting Thursday, according to a news release.

He said several foreign buyers and investors expressed keen interest in exploring joint ventures and collaboration opportunities within the Pakistani furniture sector.

"Their positive feedback highlights the outstanding craftsmanship, innovative designs, and quality of our products, making a significant impression on the international business community," he added.

He said the enthusiastic response "reaffirms our position in the global market and showcases the potential for fruitful partnerships with famous international counterparts".

It was also a testament to the "dedication and expertise of our skilled woodworkers, reflecting the hard work that has gone into establishing Pakistan as a reputable hub for furniture manufacturing", he added.

Mian Kashif he said,"We must capitalize on this momentum, fostering mutually beneficial relationships and driving the growth of our industry, besides elevating the standards of Pakistan's furniture sector on the global stage."