Open Menu

Pakistan Furniture Industry Received Encouraging Response From Buyers At Canton Fair: PFC Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan furniture industry received encouraging response from buyers at Canton Fair: PFC chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation received an encouraging response from foreign buyers and investors at the Canton Fair, China.

The event served as a remarkable platform for showcasing the excellence of Pakistan's furniture industry to the global market, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said while chairing its board of Directors meeting Thursday, according to a news release.

He said several foreign buyers and investors expressed keen interest in exploring joint ventures and collaboration opportunities within the Pakistani furniture sector.

"Their positive feedback highlights the outstanding craftsmanship, innovative designs, and quality of our products, making a significant impression on the international business community," he added.

He said the enthusiastic response "reaffirms our position in the global market and showcases the potential for fruitful partnerships with famous international counterparts".

It was also a testament to the "dedication and expertise of our skilled woodworkers, reflecting the hard work that has gone into establishing Pakistan as a reputable hub for furniture manufacturing", he added.

Mian Kashif he said,"We must capitalize on this momentum, fostering mutually beneficial relationships and driving the growth of our industry, besides elevating the standards of Pakistan's furniture sector on the global stage."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Canton Hub Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

49 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

52 minutes ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

15 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

15 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

15 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

15 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business