Open Menu

Pakistan, GCC Finalize Free Trade Agreement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2023 | 03:41 PM

Pakistan, GCC finalize Free Trade Agreement

The joint statement says that both parties have taken forward to expeditious signing, ratification, and implementation of the Agreement.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Gohar Ejaz and the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi signed joint statement in this regard at the conclusion of their final round of negotiations in Riyadh.

The joint statement said both parties look forward to expeditious signing, ratification, and implementation of the Agreement.

This will now be followed by an internal administrative and approval process before signing and entry into force of the agreement.

This is a significant development, as it is the first Free Trade Agreement by the GCC with any country since 2009 and marks a milestone in both sides’ economic cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Riyadh Commerce Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM reiterates to continue war on terrori ..

Caretaker PM reiterates to continue war on terrorism till elimination of last te ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on third a ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on third anniversary of his accession to ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day

2 hours ago
 CTD files FIR as death toll of Mastung suicide bla ..

CTD files FIR as death toll of Mastung suicide blast climbs to 53

3 hours ago
 Former DG FIA Bashir Memon joins PML-N

Former DG FIA Bashir Memon joins PML-N

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Barbados Prime Minister discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Barbados Prime Minister discuss joint cooperation, climate ..

3 hours ago
FIA holds Imran Khan, Qureshi as responsible for C ..

FIA holds Imran Khan, Qureshi as responsible for Cipher case

4 hours ago
 Israel, Saudi Arabia make progress towards histori ..

Israel, Saudi Arabia make progress towards historic diplomatic deal: US

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Albania after ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Albania after working visit

14 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Albania

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business