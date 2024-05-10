Pakistan, GCCs FTA, likely to be finalized in near future: Commerce Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has said the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is likely to be finalized in the near future, which will strengthen the economic and trade ties of Pakistan with the potential market of the GCCs.

After the free trade agreement to these countries with Pakistan, Pakistan's trade relations with these countries will be increased and our trade volume will also enhance, the minister said this while talking to APP, besides of two-day Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum here.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) brings together six Arab countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for integration amongst them.

The Minister said that Saudi Arabia is a major trading partner of Pakistan in the GCC countries, which has vast potential for investment and trade in various sectors including petrochemicals.

He said that both private a

nd public sectors participated in the Pakistan Saudi Arab Investment Forum and the process of private sector business to business discussions has started.

Replying to a question, he said that 13 different sectors from the private sector participated in the forum and similarly Minerals and Mines and Energy sector from the public sector participated in the negotiations.

The government's fresh approach of focusing solely on facilitation has successfully bolstered the confidence of investors and businessmen in its commitments, paving the way for a new era of economic growth and cooperation, he said.

The minister said, unlike in the past, the incumbent government has limited its role to facilitation and promotion of businesses to build a robust economy, which he said was imperative in shaping foreign policies and fulfilling commitments respectfully.

This new approach had already yielded positive results, with Saudi investors expressing confidence in the government's commitments, the minister added.

Jam Kamal said the government's efforts have led to an influx of around 100 foreign companies from various sectors, including energy, food, construction, and IT, engaging with Pakistani businesses.

The minister praised the business community's crucial role in improving the country's economic affairs and acknowledged the government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for economic growth.

Jam Kamal said the government has taken concrete steps, including reforms in taxation, energy, and tariff matters, to facilitate export-oriented companies and ease the process of doing business.

The Minister said this new approach marks a significant shift from the past, when Pakistani companies were leaving the country. Now, they are returning and even considering joint ventures.

The government's vision is to promote the business sector, leading to economic growth and relations built on business and work, rather than loans, aids, and grants, he said.