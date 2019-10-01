Pakistan, Germany agree to boost economic cooperation

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Pakistan valued its bilateral relations with Germany and desired to further expand mutual collaboration in different sectors to bring people of the both the countries closer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Pakistan valued its bilateral relations with Germany and desired to further expand mutual collaboration in different sectors to bring people of the both the countries closer.

He emphasized the need to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany through enhancing parliamentary ties and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

He said this while talking to Bernhard Stephen Schlagheck, Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan here at the Parliament House.

Senate chairman was of the view that parliamentary parleys were highly significant in creating an atmosphere of understanding and therefore the parliamentary friendship groups from both sides needed to play an active role for enhancing economic ties. He said that Pakistan desired to expand further the economic and trade relations with Germany and underscored the need for bringing the trade bodies and chambers of commerce more close to each other for benefit of the people of both sides as there exists a huge scope for investment in different sectors.

Senate chairman also informed the Ambassador about the International Parliamentary Congress (IPC) and said that the forum was unique of its kind offering opportunity to individual parliamentarians to work for peace and development. He said that the forum would be independent of any government influence and its headquarters would be based in Islamabad.

He said that institutional collaboration would be helpful in developing local capacities and in this regard Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) had initiated a vibrant plan of signing MoUs with different regional and international parliaments to share expertise in legislation and other areas of parliamentary services.

He said collaboration between German Parliament and PIPS would be highly appreciated in this regard.

The chairman Senate also extended an invitation to his counterpart in German Parliament and said that boosting parliamentary cooperation and giving parliamentary diplomacy a chance would pave the way for more enhanced cooperation and bring people of the two sides closer.

He said that Germany had huge investment in Gulf region and investment in Gwadar would provide more feasible environment to the German investors to fully exploit the potential for mutual benefit. He said that energy and other sectors offer huge opportunities for investment.

The ambassador said that Pakistan was a great country with hospitable people and lovely culture. He agreed for enhanced bilateral cooperation and interaction at parliamentary and other levels.

He said that Pakistan offered a conducive environment for investment and sector specific delegations of German investors would soon visit Pakistan to explore possibilities of investment in different sectors.