Open Menu

Pakistan Gets Green Light To Export Cherries To China After 12-years

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Pakistan gets green light to export cherries to China after 12-years

Minister of National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema Monday said that the government had succeeded to resolve 12 years long pending issue of market access of cherries exports from Pakistan to China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema Monday said that the government had succeeded to resolve 12 years long pending issue of market access of cherries exports from Pakistan to China.

General Administrations of Customs China (GACC) confirmed the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), that Pakistani businessmen could export cherries to China from DPP registered orchards and Packhouses, said a news release issued here.

"This marks a huge success towards boosting exports of Pakistani cherries and the overall economy of the country", he added.

The focus courtesy of Tariq Basheer Cheema and Federal Secretary MNFS&S, Zafar Hassan regarding cherries exports and bringing exports quality to global standards was the prime factor behind this success.

Their visionary leadership and determined efforts to widen the export base of Pakistani fruits manifested in seeking market access for cherries.

This market access request was pending since 2012, it added.

However, GACC after video inspection of quarantine procedures, registered orchards, cold treatment facilities and Packhouses registered with DPP with respect to sanitary and phytosanitary measures, allowed export of cherries in accordance with agreed protocol.

Department of Plant Protection took special steps to upgrade register orchards, Cold treatment facilities and packhouses as per requirements of GACC.

Tireless efforts including guidance, repeated technical compliance audits were put in this direction by DPP to ensure and enable these orchards and facilities to export cherries through improvement in food safety and phytosanitary measures besides quality, storage and packaging.

Now, 90 cherry orchards and 15 cold treatment facilities and Packhouses can export cherries to China.

This is a huge achievement of Pakistan government where Department of Plant Protection under the MNFSR in close collaboration with Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan�(TDAP), Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme�(GBRSP), Agriculture Department Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Chamber of Commerce GB became able to pitch achieved this market access for cherries exports to China.

This brings good news especially to the farmers of GB, as their main source of earning is based on this fruit.

Moreover, Pakistan being the agrarian economy can also look for enhancing exports in other domains as well by improving quality standards as per global markets.

This agreement opens a gateway to further exports to international markets given the quality standards remain sound.

Further, up-gradation of more orchards and facilities are in pipeline with DPP, to make them at par with international standards in order to achieve major shares in high end markets of Asia, Europe, United State of America (USA) and Australia and obtain their registration for export to China also.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Australia Exports Europe China Agriculture Tariq Bashir Chamber Market Commerce From Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six ..

United Arab Bank reports financial results for six months ended 30th June 2023

59 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending reg ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending regulations governing railways in ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicl ..

Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicle immobilisation techniques

1 minute ago
 Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites res ..

Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites residents and visitors to explore ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transf ..

Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transformative collaboration to shap ..

2 minutes ago
 Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sus ..

Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sustainable growth: Mujtaba Lodhi ..

4 minutes ago
New tensions in France after policeman jailed over ..

New tensions in France after policeman jailed over violence

4 minutes ago
 Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways ..

Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK P ..

Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK President

4 minutes ago
 Senate passes eight bills, refers others to releva ..

Senate passes eight bills, refers others to relevant committees for review

8 minutes ago
 District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand spe ..

District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand speakers, Zakireen under section ..

8 minutes ago
 EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Gree ..

EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Greece Fight Wildfires - European ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business