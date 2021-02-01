Pakistan good market for foreign investors: LCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan is one of the thriving economies and possesses ideal geographical location. Foreign investors can have rich dividends by joining hands with their Pakistani counterparts and investing in various sectors of economy.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry stated this while talking to a Chinese delegation led by Foreign Trade Manager of Guangdong Jinuosh Technology Company Lucia Wong here at LCCI on Monday. Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

"It is good to see that a Chinese delegation from hi-tech machinery & industrial testing and laboratory testing equipment sectors is visiting LCCI because after the outbreak of COVID-19, the frequency of the visits of Chinese Delegations to Pakistan has been seriously affected", he said.

LCCI Vice President added that China was already the major supplier of industrial machinery for Pakistan as our imports from China were around 12 billion Dollars. These types of interactions would certainly help in enhancing the trade volume between the two countries which currently stood at around 14 billion dollars.

He said that considering these developments that businesses across the globe are resuming and people had learnt to carry on with their daily routines along with this virus, frequent exchange of trade delegations in near future is anticipated.

LCCI Vice President said that Chinese investment in hi-tech machinery, power, textile, pharmaceutical, dairy, livestock and agriculture sectors can bring two friendly countries more closer besides attracting much-needed foreign direct investment to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was looking Chinese businessmen for making joint efforts aimed at boosting bilateral trade and economic relations.

He said that in the context of ongoing project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the need and importance of private to private contacts was mounted and the role of chambers of commerce had widened.

The LCCI Vice President enlightened the Chinese delegation that Lahore had a special significance being the hub of business activities in Punjab. Both public and private sector organizations were striving hard to fully exploit the trade and investment potential of Punjab in collaboration with foreign investors.

He said that China is first choice for Pakistani businessmen to join hands for joint ventures. He hoped that the state level cooperation between two countries would bring greater fortune to both the countries.