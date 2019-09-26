Pakistan govt committed to ensure timely completion of CPEC flagship project: Ambassador Hashmi

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi has strongly rejected propaganda against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and said the government was committed to ensure timely completion of the flagship project of Belt and Road (BRI) Initiative

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi has strongly rejected propaganda against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and said the government was committed to ensure timely completion of the flagship project of Belt and Road (BRI) Initiative.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has on several occasions stated that the CPEC is number one priority project as far as the government of Pakistan is concerned and our leadership has repeatedly said that we will do everything to ensure that it is completed on time," she said in an interview with Global Times published on Thursday.

She remarked that the government of Pakistan, irrespective of which political party was in power, had full consensus on the relationship with China and on the CPEC project.

This propaganda against CPEC that many projects had been put on hold was totally unfounded. "And I think these kinds of rumors are purposely fed to the media by people who do not want to see CPEC being completed", she added.

Ambassador Hashmi said there was an old English saying that Rome was not built in one day."These are mega-projects. And they cannot be completed in one or two days or even one or two years. It's a project that has to go from one phase to another phase." "We are now witnessing the completion of the first phase of CPEC, which includes infrastructure projects and energy projects wherein the energy projects alone were about $36 billion out of the whole package," she added.

Ambassador Hashmi said that most of the energy projects were either being completed or had already been completed. So it was a process that was going on.

She informed the second phase would be the establishment of the special economic zones, adding,"Now we have already identified the various economic zones and the areas where they will be constructed. We have also identified the industries which will go into these economic zones." "These things do take time. The CPEC agreement was signed in 2013, so to say in six years only half of the money has been utilized is unfair, because it has to be implemented in phases.

For example, if you want to build economic zones, now you can't build it if the road has not been built, if the energy plant has not been put in place," she said.

Commenting on bilateral ties between the two countries in past 68 years, she said, "When we were growing up, a phrase was very popular. They used to say that Pakistan-China friendship is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the deepest ocean.

But generally people could not really understand what it meant. But as I grew up and joined the foreign service of Pakistan, I realized that there is no other bilateral relationship, nowhere in the world, which can be compared to the Pakistan-China relationship," she added.

Ambassador Hashmi said the relationship between two countries was based on mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual vision for peace and development in the region. It was not a relationship based on interests. Time had shown that Pakistan and China had stood by each other through good and bad times.

"We have supported each other, whether it is bilaterally or in the international arena.

For example, Pakistan has throughout firmly supported the one-China principle. And similarly, China has supported us in all our difficult times," she added.

She remarked that one of the most shining examples of this friendship was the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was one of the flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative. And the government and people of Pakistan were fully supporting it.

"If you travel through Pakistan from north to south, you would see Chinese presence and Chinese footprints everywhere, which has actually helped the people of Pakistan," she added.

She said nowadays, as the world was undergoing tremendous changes, Pakistan-China relationship provided a strong element of stability, not only in the region, but also in the world.

President Xi Jinping very rightly described this relationship as a relationship between two iron brothers. "For us, China is not just a friend but like a very dear family member." About 70th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China and its development during this period, she said,"I belong to a generation of people who have actually grown up and witnessed the foundations of Pakistan's friendship with China being laid. So we have very carefully and closely watched the different phases that China has gone through." "In the last 70 years, we cannot but admire the strides that China has made and the development that China has seen. In every field of life, whether its economy, education, health, technology or trade, and more importantly, international politics, China has shown to the world that with the wisdom of its leadership, its sagacity long-term strategic planning, it can achieve anything," she added.

Ambassador Hashmi opined it was a lesson that needed to be emulated. People needed to understand and see how China had achieved this development and social cohesion and learn from it. So, in my opinion, China had made tremendous progress in the last 70 years.

Regarding most prominent and impressive changes in China, she said that she remembered decades ago, people wore uniforms, and there were few cars on the streets and all the buildings were low and dark.

"But now, when you look at China, I think it is better than any other big metropolitan city that I have seen. As you travel through China, whether it's Beijing, Shanghai, or other parts of China, these are almost like futuristic cities. You would see huge buildings. You would see people happy," she added.

She said, "One thing that really strikes me is that 40 years ago, you could not see so many Chinese people travel abroad. But now when you go to any tourist place or any city in the world, whether it's in Europe, North America or South America, you would predominantly see Chinese people." Ambassador Hashmi observed that a couple of things which China had achieved in the past 70 years were economic development, industrial development, architecture development and development in science and education.

"I think it has never happened in the history of humanity that in a very short span of time, China has been able to lift 700 million people out of poverty. This is a feat that has not been accomplished by any other nation in the world," she added.