Pakistan Has Great Potential For Investment: Khurram Schehzad
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 10:02 PM
Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad on Friday said that the visit of US investors' delegation to Pakistan and their interest for investment in key sectors including mining and minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology has great importance for Pakistan
Talking to a private tv channel, he said that Pakistan and US trade relations have significant value, as Pakistan's trade to US market is surplus.
He said this visit will further improve ties between the two countries. Pakistan is in dire need of investment, and Pakistan has less investment to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio which we can raise 5-8 percent, said a news release.
"The government wanted export led growth", he remarked. Currently, economic indicators are positive, and the government want to reduce cost of doing business, he said, adding that interest rate saw decline, inflation comes down, Currency stabilizes, and foreign reserves reach at the level of past two and half years.
Khurram Schehzad said that steps for right sizing of Federal government and regarding privatization are underway. He said that investors are seeing structural reforms in Pakistan, adding that US investors delegation timely came in Pakistan, as smart and sharp investors go where they see changes so that they could get better return. Pakistan has great potential for investment and its all sectors are open for investment.
He said we prioritize agriculture sector as investment can be made in all its value chain. "We have to overcome challenges and bring improvements at all level for attracting foreign investment in the country", he said.
