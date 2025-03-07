Pakistan has potential for much faster, more diversified economic growth: WB team leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan has the potential for much faster and more diversified economic growth. Energizing trade can help Pakistan to realize its growth potential, said Philip Grinsted leader of World Bank’s (WB) team

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Pakistan has the potential for much faster and more diversified economic growth. Energizing trade can help Pakistan to realize its growth potential, said Philip Grinsted leader of World Bank’s (WB) team.

A high-level delegation from the World Bank comprising of lead economists visited Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here and discussed various matters to enhance the export competitiveness of Pakistan’s textile and cotton value chain.

They underscored the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s textile sector, which is a cornerstone of the country’s economy and a key driver of export revenue.

During the meeting, key stakeholders from the textile industry and World Bank officials explored strategies to improve efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in the textile sector.

The discussions were focused on policy interventions, investment opportunities, capacity building, and the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance global competitiveness.

The World Bank’s representatives said that WB is ready to work with Pakistan to address bottlenecks in the textile value chain and facilitate access to global markets.

They shared insights from international best practices and proposed potential support programs to improve standardization, drive productivity and sustainability in the sector.

The visiting team stressed the need for mobilizing private sector to achieve the objective of maximized growth while tax to GDP should also be increased to enable the government to ensure availability of basic needs to the citizens.

The textile export industry of Pakistan is the growth engine for national economy by generating 8.5% of Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) in addition to providing employment opportunities to millions of workforce, they added.

Earlier, Vice Chairman PTEA Ameer Ahmad expressed optimism about the outcomes of the discussions and said that Pakistan’s textile industry has huge potential to expand its global footprint.

“With the right policies and support mechanisms, we can enhance our competitiveness and contribute significantly to the national economy,” he said and highlighted the challenges being faced by the textile export sector. These challenges are high energy costs, access to finance and compliance with international trade standards, he said and stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to create conducive environment for sustainable growth and increased exports.