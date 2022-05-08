UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Has Potential To Capture Share In $3 Trn Halal Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan has potential to capture share in $3 trn halal industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The strict compliance of certification can help Pakistan to take halal products exports to US $5 to 6 billion annually and capture a sizeable share in the $3 trillion world halal food industry.

Speaking at a Round Table Conference on "How to boost halal food exports?" Meher Kashif Younis former senior Vice President Lahore Chamber said in Lahore on Sunday that Pakistan can increase manifolds food exports by formulating and implementing policies in association with the private sector.

He said there is a need to increase Pakistan halal food production and exports of semi cooked meat which holds high demand in China and other Far East countries. He said Europe is currently generating 80 % of global halal revenue.

He said that demand for halal products had increased manifold because of the growing Muslim population worldwide. Therefore, the government should encourage exports of such products and asked the exporters to continue to explore the world market and focus on research and compliance, which is a must while doing business in the global marketplace.

He said the strict Halal compliance, quality certification, and state support could help halal export Pak products to $5 to $6 billion.

He said the government should offer basket of incentive to boost the export of good quality halal food.

He said unfortunately no Muslim country features among the top 10 halal meat exporters, although Pakistan and other Muslim countries can export meat on a large scale.

He said China,Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia and Central Asian States should be targeted instead of relying on only Arab countries for halal meat exports.

He said to take advantage of such big potential markets, Pakistan urgently needs to fully mobilise all institutions working for promotion of halal food exports to achieve the desired results.

Mehr Kashif Younis said Pakistan has a 100 percent halal production base and has direct access to 470 million consumers in Central Asia, middle East, and Europe. Therefore, Pakistan has an excellent opportunity to gain a massive share in the global halal market by enhancing production and improving quality, he suggested.

Winding up he said halal meat is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, contributing around 16 percent to world trade. Still, Pakistan's share is not as much as it should be, necessitating extra efforts on the part of government to give a much-needed boost to this sector.

He said Pakistan can play a significant role in the global halal meat industry and can become a market leader since it has all the required ingredients.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Exports Business Europe Turkey China Indonesia Malaysia Middle East Chamber Sunday Market Muslim All Government Industry Share Top Asia Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

4 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

13 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

13 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.