Pakistan has wind energy potential of 150,000MW: PCJCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan has the potential of producing approximately 150,000MW power from wind energy sources and wind projects can fetch investment of around two billion Dollars.

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indutry (PCJCCI) President S.M Naveed expressed these views during a think-tank session here at PCJCCI office on Wednesday.

He suggested the government to opt for short-term and quick start up of energy projects to curb the prevailing energy crisis that had crippled down the national economy in general and the industrial sector in particular. He added that government has planned to achieve up to 2,500 MW from wind energy and from renewable energy resources including 1000MW from solar, 50,000MW from hydro (large), 3,100MW from hydro (small) and 500MW from waste.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed said that shortfall was causing a serious setback to the industrial sector and the industrialization process. The energy mix in Pakistan was quite imbalance in comparison to other countries, with greater reliance on non-renewable resources of gas (43.

7 per cent) and oil (29 per cent majority of which is imported), therefore; a rational energy mix planning ought to be developed giving greater dependency to renewable (hydel power), indigenous (coal) and wind energy resources.

The Joint Chamber's Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry said that wind turbine projects are relatively fast to install, however dams and nuclear plants take five to six years to complete, whereas the wind power plants can be installed in shortest period of 12 to 18 months and the major cost is just the price of land.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that the Government of Pakistan deemed to diversify its energy mix so that dependency over imported fuel may be reduced and some percentages of power requirement may met through indigenously available energy technologies. Wind energy was sustainable, clean and economically competitive, he added.