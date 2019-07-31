Pakistan HC to explore markets in UK retail stores to boost exports

(@imziishan)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Commercial section of Pakistan High Commission London was planning to explore markets for Pakistani products in big retail stores of the United Kingdom (UK) to propel exports, a senior official said.

"We are making efforts to make the access of Pakistani products to mega retail stores of the United Kingdom to boost Pakistani exports and discussions were in progress with interested companies for making a comprehensive strategy in this regard", Muhammad Shoaib Zafar, Commercial Consular at Pakistan High Commission London told APP here on Wednesday.

The Commercial Section of Pakistan High Commission was also planning to arrange a business delegation from Pakistan to UK, comprising members of the business community of various chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan to explore business potential for the UK business community in various sectors of economy in Pakistan.

The delegation, which would be visiting soon would take part in business to business (B2B) meetings with their UK counterparts to boost Pakistani exports to UK, besides exploring investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan's economy, he remarked.

Replying to a question about TEXPO 2019 held at Lahore in April this year, in which business delegations from various countries including the UK generated a business of US $ 600 million for Pakistan.

Pakistan's Commercial Consular said that during the year 2018, Pakistan's exports to the United Kingdom (UK) touched Pounds (�1.27 billion mark, showing an increase of around 2 percent as compared to 2017.

He said due to the efforts of Pakistan High Commission, the British government had given a commitment and understanding that in the Post-Brexit, Pakistan would continue to enjoy similar market access which it was currently enjoying under GSP Plus.

Shoaib Zafar further said that the UK was an important trading partner of Pakistan.

It was the third largest destination of the Pakistani exports globally and the top destination within the European Union (EU) countries, he added.