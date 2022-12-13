(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Hong Kong lead the roster at 21st Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA's) grand finale for promoting Pakistan IT Industry.

The 21st Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Award concluded on high notes highlighting the potential of Pakistan's IT industry, talent, startup eco-system, and its scope of exports to the new markets, said a press release issued.

The five-day event ended up successfully after a series of activities including the presentation of products, judging sessions, business matchmaking, startup sessions, and cultural shows.

Overall, the winners have been conferred awards in 25 categories each including a winner and two merit awards.

On the occasion Chairman APICTA, Stan Singh said, "Most of the foreign delegates visited Pakistan for the first time and they have now become ambassadors of Pakistan for promoting its soft image in their economies.

" He added that the spirit of APICTA is to promote collaboration, partnership, business activities, and knowledge exchange among economies, to ultimately uplift the standard of the IT industry in the region.

Out of 25 categories, Pakistan was declared the winner in seven categories, Hong Kong and Thailand each won six winner awards; Brunei was declared the winner in 2 categories; China, Australia, and Sri Lanka won, one winner award each. Besides the winner (Gold), two merit awards were given in each category.

For the finale', Hong Kong announced it's winning the bid to be the host for APICTA 2023. Advisory Judge APICTA 2022, Senior Advisor PricewaterhouseCoopers andebele Secretary General (Honorary) Hong Kong Computer Society, Stephen Lau took the stage to formally announce and introduce Hong Kong economy as the next host.