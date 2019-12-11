UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association Hails Govt For Partial Release Of Refunds

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:41 PM

The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association has welcomed the release of sales tax refunds of Rs32.20 billion and appreciated the Ministry of Commerce for releasing another Rs17.6 billion under DLDL, saying the initiatives will act as a driving force for a sizable growth in exports

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association has welcomed the release of sales tax refunds of Rs32.20 billion and appreciated the Ministry of Commerce for releasing another Rs17.6 billion under DLDL, saying the initiatives will act as a driving force for a sizable growth in exports.PHMA vice chairman Shafiq Butt said: "Export industry is grateful to the PM and his entire team on payment of Rs30 billion for bonds issued against long outstanding sales tax refunds.

Moreover, release of Rs2.2 billion against RPOs generated between Sept 6 and Oct 31. But this is a partial payment, as a large number of our members are still waiting for their refunds payment."He said that the country has achieved current account surplus and now it needs a policy that makes country become a trade surplus through industrialization and exports.

"We are confident that the same spirit will be followed and remaining hurdles in export growth will also be removed.

"He said that the PHMA appreciates the government on great progress towards a sustainable future, including current account surplus from an annual deficit of $20 billion, Moody's outlook from negative to stable and KSE Index crossing 40,000 level.Shafiq Butt also calls for removing bottlenecks from the new refund payment system of the FBR.

He asked the the PM to also get his directives implemented fully and in their true spirit, as the exporters, who have not received the payment yet, are facing a severe liquidity crunch.He said that increase in exports of the country is a very important objective as far as improvement of economy of the country is concerned.

He observed that it should be the utmost priority of the government to facilitate exporters in every possible way.He said that exporters are unable to procure and purchase raw materials and other accessories for fulfilling their future export orders and this will ultimately collapse the entire export trade, he added.

