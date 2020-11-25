UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Hosts Inaugural Meeting Of SAARC Planning Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan hosts inaugural meeting of SAARC Planning Ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan hosted the inaugural meeting of SAARC Planning Ministers Wednesday on the theme: 'Shaping the SAARC Vision 2030' in virtual mode.

All member states and the SAARC Secretary General, Esala Ruwan Weerakoon participated in the meeting which was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Asad Umar.

The meeting was preceded by the SAARC Planning Secretaries' meeting on November, 23 2020 which was also hosted by Pakistan virtually to lay the groundwork for the Ministerial Meeting.

The meetings discussed national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approaches, impact of COVID-19 on economic growth in the South Asian region and a strategy for collective action for development financing in the wake of pandemic.

In his opening remarks in Asad Umer briefed the member states about Pakistan's national SDGs policy.

He noted that political ownership for SDGs is manifested at the highest level as Pakistan was one of the 1st countries to adopt SDGs as National Development Agenda through a unanimous parliamentary resolution.

He also highlighted Pakistan's success in devising a coordinated approach taken by Government of Pakistan towards its social protection and environment conservation initiatives such as the 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

He expressed hope that the meeting would shape SAARC countries' response for mitigating the adverse impacts of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable groups of SAARC societies and efforts to accelerate the successful implementation of SDGs targets within the region.

In this regard, he emphasized affordable and effective provision of Covid-19 vaccine for SAARC countries which seems vital keeping in view the fact that the region is home to 1/4th of global population and further 96 million people in the region live in extreme poverty.

He further deliberated the importance of Debt relief and availability of concessional financing for the SAARC region in order to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic proficiently. He indicated that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has already extended the concept of 'Global Initiative for Debt Relief' to provide much needed fiscal space to the developing countries currently faced with worsening financial meltdown due to the pandemic and SAARC countries can join their voices for this common initiative.

He noted that Pakistan continues to extend its unconditional support to strengthening coordination and cooperation to all the SAARC Member States for the greater benefits of vulnerable groups within the region.

He expressed hope that this initiative by Pakistan, and the Meeting Report adopted by all Member States with consensus, will go a long way in devising a coordinated strategy towards achieving SDGs in the region, especially in the post-COVID environment.

The SAARC Planning Ministers and Secretaries virtual meetings were a reaffirmation of Pakistan's commitment to the SAARC process and its efforts to forge closer cooperation among member states.

All member states and the SAARC Secretary General appreciated Pakistan's timely initiative of organizing the meetings on such an important subject.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Tsunami Prime Minister Asad Umar November 2020 All Government Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

20 minutes ago

Health Promotion Department reviews internationall ..

35 minutes ago

FinTech AD discusses latest developments, hottest ..

35 minutes ago

India extends ban on international flights till ye ..

50 minutes ago

Lithuanian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measu ..

32 minutes ago

Russians Made Up Largest Number of Tourists in Mal ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.