Pakistan hosts successful SCO business, investment Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Thursday inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Business and Investment Conference at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The high-profile event saw participation from senior ministers, senior government officials, foreign diplomats, representatives from SCO member states, and leaders from Pakistan’s business community, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing trade and economic cooperation within the region, said a press release issued here.

During his speech, Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the distinguished guests and praised the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for organizing the conference.

Jam emphasized the significance of people-to-people contact in fostering economic ties among SCO member states, adding that historic and cultural connections between these nations create a strong foundation for further collaboration.

Khan highlighted the multi-dimensional nature of relations among SCO countries, mentioning shared geography, ideology, and economic challenges.

He also extended a warm welcome to Belarus as the newest addition to the SCO family, expressing optimism about its active role in SCO-related activities.

In his remarks, Jam Kamal Khan urged businesses within the SCO region to diversify and capitalize on emerging opportunities, especially considering the global shift of economic activities towards Asia.

He stressed the importance of creating positive links and connectivity beyond the SCO region, advocating for mutually beneficial interactions with neighboring Asian countries to build a "win-win support system."

The minister also underscored the vital role of the private sector in driving economic progress, stating, "The distribution of resources, technological advancement, and global trade largely depend on the strength of business institutions."

He reiterated that investor confidence is key to driving economic growth and reassured participants of Pakistan's positive investment climate, supported by proactive government measures.

Highlighting Pakistan’s market potential, Khan described the country as home to over 240 million resilient people, with a predominantly young and creative population.

Jam Kamal Khan expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic future, noting that investor sentiment is now more positive due to the government’s efforts to overcome recent challenges.

The conference provided a platform for delegates to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and within the broader SCO region.

The two-day event is expected to bolster bilateral trade, encourage investment, and deepen economic ties among member states.

The Commerce Minister concluded his speech by thanking FPCCI for organizing the timely conference and expressed hope that it would lead to valuable partnerships and increased regional cooperation.