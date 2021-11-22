Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have reached a staff level agreement on policies and reforms to complete the sixth review under six billion Dollars Extended Fund Facility.

The agreement is subject to approval by the Executive board of the IMF.

This will help unlock significant funding from bilateral and multilateral partners.

The IMF recognised that despite a difficult environment, Pakistan continues to make progress on implementing the Extended Fund Facility programme.

All quantitative performance criteria for end-June were met with wide margins.

The IMF also acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in improving anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism framework.