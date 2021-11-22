UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-level Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:51 PM

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

The IMF says that completion of the review will make available about 1059 million dollars to Pakistan bringing total disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility to 3,027 million dollars.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have reached a staff level agreement on policies and reforms to complete the sixth review under six billion Dollars Extended Fund Facility.

The agreement is subject to approval by the Executive board of the IMF.

According to a statement by the IMF, completion of the review would make available about 1059 million dollars to Pakistan bringing total disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility to 3,027 million dollars.

This will help unlock significant funding from bilateral and multilateral partners.

The IMF recognised that despite a difficult environment, Pakistan continues to make progress on implementing the Extended Fund Facility programme.

All quantitative performance criteria for end-June were met with wide margins.

The IMF also acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in improving anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism framework.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Progress From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts" Sham-e- Fa ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts" Sham-e- Faiz "to pay homage to Faiz Ahme ..

14 minutes ago
 The book "Allama II Qazi" by renowned writer Madad ..

The book "Allama II Qazi" by renowned writer Madad Ali Sindhi was launched in co ..

14 minutes ago
 Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photogr ..

Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photography in Your New vivo X70 Pro

24 minutes ago
 World Children’s Day: OIC Secretary General Call ..

World Children’s Day: OIC Secretary General Calls for Intensified Efforts to T ..

33 minutes ago
 Chinese shares higher at midday Monday

Chinese shares higher at midday Monday

4 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,518,901

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,518,901

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.