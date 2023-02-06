UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, IMF Will Hold Technical Level Talks Today In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2023 | 01:33 PM

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

The latest reports say that the both sides could not reach any consensus over fiscal deficit as of now as the government officials failed last time to convince the IMF over their point of view.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad.
The both sides could not reach any consensus over fiscal deficit as of now as the government officials have failed to convince the IMF over their point of view.
The sources said that the both sides would hold their policy talks on Tuesday (tomorrow)
They said that “The policy talks now expected to begin on February 07 instead of 06,”.
In the four-day technical talks, the Federal government and the IMF mission held discussions to reduce the budget deficit.

Different plans were discussed to reduce the burden of external debt payments.
Sources said that the government presented a plan to reduce Rs611 billion in budgetary expenditures. Moreover, the government also agreed on limiting the subsidies to up to Rs340 billion.
The details of the mini budget also came into discussion.

The IMF demanded to increase the sales tax rate from 17% to 18%.


They also deliberated on ending discounted sales tax rates for different sectors.
It was learnt that the authorities will end discounted sales tax worth Rs110 billion for the different sectors, moreover, the government also mulled over introducing a new clause in the mini budget for the imposition of flood levy.
IMF officials said that the tax revenue of Pakistan will likely remain 840 billion rupees down, while the Pakistani delegation keeps the figure down by 450 bln rupees.
They said that Pakistan’s economic team have to convince with the IMF delegation with regard to the economic data in a meeting today.
Pakistan, they said, left no option other than hiking the prices of petrol, diesel, electricity and gas, adding that the final decision for the toughest decisions would be taken by the prime minister.
The federal government is likely to take the other political parties into confidence regarding the tough economic decisions in the upcoming all-parties conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF Petrol Prime Minister Electricity Flood Budget February Gas From Government Mini Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military ex ..

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military exercise continuing in UAE

23 minutes ago
 Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL ..

Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL’s impact on their careers

43 minutes ago
 Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated ..

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated to Pakistan from UAE today

1 hour ago
 Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 500 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 500 dead, many trapped

2 hours ago
 China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.