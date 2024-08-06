Open Menu

Pakistan Imports 6.187MMT Wheat In Last Two Years: Tanveer Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday informed the Senate that Pakistan during last two years had imported 2.60MMT and 3.587 MMT wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday informed the Senate that Pakistan during last two years had imported 2.60MMT and 3.587 MMT wheat.

Responding to a question during a question hour session in the senate, he said in 2022-23, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan imported 2.

60 MMT of wheat for PASSCO to maintain strategic reserve at the average cost of US$ 356/MT (CNF).

The minister said that the carry forward stock was reported at 1.84 MMT adding that in 2023-24 public as well as private sector were allowed to import wheat.

He said the private sector imported 3.587 MMT at the average cost of US$ 280/MT (CNF). Carry forward stocks as reported by the Provincial Food Departments was at 1.63 MMT in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Import Stocks Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

13 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

13 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

14 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

14 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

14 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

14 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

14 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business