Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday informed the Senate that Pakistan during last two years had imported 2.60MMT and 3.587 MMT wheat.

Responding to a question during a question hour session in the senate, he said in 2022-23, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan imported 2.

60 MMT of wheat for PASSCO to maintain strategic reserve at the average cost of US$ 356/MT (CNF).

The minister said that the carry forward stock was reported at 1.84 MMT adding that in 2023-24 public as well as private sector were allowed to import wheat.

He said the private sector imported 3.587 MMT at the average cost of US$ 280/MT (CNF). Carry forward stocks as reported by the Provincial Food Departments was at 1.63 MMT in the country.