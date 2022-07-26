Pakistan Imports Reach $3.758 Billion By July 25: Miftah Ismail
Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 10:30 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that country's imports as of July 25 was $3.758 billion
"Our total imports are likely to be $4.824 billion", the minister said this on his official twitter account.
The minister expressed the hope that the imports would be less than our exports and remittances.