Pakistan imports reach $3.758 billion by July 25: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that country's imports as of July 25 was $3.758 billion.

"Our total imports are likely to be $4.824 billion", the minister said this on his official twitter account.

The minister expressed the hope that the imports would be less than our exports and remittances.