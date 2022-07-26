UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Imports Reach $3.758 Billion By July 25: Miftah Ismail

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan imports reach $3.758 billion by July 25: Miftah Ismail

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that country's imports as of July 25 was $3.758 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that country's imports as of July 25 was $3.758 billion.

"Our total imports are likely to be $4.824 billion", the minister said this on his official twitter account.

The minister expressed the hope that the imports would be less than our exports and remittances.

More Stories From Business

