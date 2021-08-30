UrduPoint.com

Pakistan In Last Reviews Of GSP -Plus Successfully Concluded: MoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Commerce on Monday informed that the last review of Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP -Plus) was successfully concluded under the present government in 2020, whereby GSP -Plus was extended till 2022 for Pakistan.

Pakistan is well placed in compliance with its obligations under the scheme.

The Ministry of Commerce clarified in an item of the news circulating on the social media wherein it has been alluded that Pakistan had been granted a 2-year extension in GSP Plus Status by the European Union (EU), said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce here.

It is clarified that Pakistan had been availing EU's "Special Incentive Arrangement for Good Governance and Sustainable Development" (GSP Plus Scheme) since 2014.

This is linked with the implementation of certain obligations for which a 2-yearly review is carried out by the EU.

Pakistan is in the process of the next review and hopefully will get the extension.

