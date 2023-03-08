UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Indonesia Agree To Enhance Economic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Pakistan and Indonesia here on Wednesday agreed to extend full support to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Indonesia here on Wednesday agreed to extend full support to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between both countries.

During a virtual meeting, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister of Indonesia, Ms Sri Mulyani discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in the economic and financial sectors to strengthen bilateral relations.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed and senior officers from the finance division attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Dar highlighted profound historical and brotherly relations between the two countries and shared that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Indonesia.

He expressed satisfaction over the magnitude of economic and trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The Indonesian Finance Minister emphasized deep-rooted bilateral relations between both countries and exchanged views to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

She also shared various economic reforms introduced by the Indonesian government and steps taken for achieving sustainable economic development.

