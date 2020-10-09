Pakistan initiates programs of revenue generation, says Khusro Bukhtiyar

(@fidahassanain)

Minister for Economic says Khusro Bukhtiyar says periodic macroeconomic crises and a low human capital basis have constrained the country's growth prospects and undermined sustainable development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Pakistan has initiated programs of revenue generation, education, health insurance and Ehsaas program to provide the foundation for a stronger human capital base.

This was stated by Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bukhtiyar while representing Pakistan in a Ministerial Conclave titled "Investing in Human Capital in the Time of Covid-19", organized by the World Bank Group on the sideline of joint 2020-Annual meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund in virtual format.

He said Pakistan is a country of 213 million people, with over 63 percent of population below 25 years of age and this makes Pakistan distinct and unique.

However, periodic macroeconomic crises and a low human capital basis have constrained the country's growth prospects and undermined sustainable development.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly believes in investing in the people of Pakistan as investment in the people can reap dividends that not only impact lives but also provide a sustainable path to progress.

He said government launched an economic stimulus package of 1.2 trillion rupees to mitigate the adverse impacts of corona pandemic on various sectors of the economy.

Khusro Bukhtiyar said Pakistan's response to combat COVID-19 crisis remains strong and is recognized by international community.