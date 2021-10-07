UrduPoint.com

'Pakistan Insurance Industry Has Great Potential In CPEC Perspective'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:21 PM

'Pakistan insurance industry has great potential in CPEC perspective'

Pakistan's Insurance Industry has great potential in the wake of forthcoming CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) labor projects and Chinese companies are interested to invest in this sector too

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Insurance Industry has great potential in the wake of forthcoming CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) labor projects and Chinese companies are interested to invest in this sector too.

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Mr. Wang Zihai expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Executive Committee on Zoom from China on Thursday. The meeting was also addressed by PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ehsan Choudhry, Vice President Sarfraz Butt and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif.

Mr. Wang observed that Chinese investment in Pakistan' insurance industry would bring China styled reforms in the sector, which would prove to be a vigorous tool in the economic mobility of Pakistan. He said there is a great potential available in Pakistan in the insurance sector, which has magnified further in the scenario of CPEC and can be a new sector of collaboration between China and Pakistan.

Sharing his views, Ehsan Choudhry said that according to financial statistics, the phenomenal growth of Pakistani life insurance companies has been maintained at 55 percent and 70 percent in terms of net premium and assets.

Pakistan insurance industry contribution to GDP is 0.25 percent.

He agreed that there was ample growth of development in life insurance business provided it meets true needs of the people and offers them protection from economic downturns.

He assured of the fullest support to the Chinese companies in introducing the Pakistan insurance policies for managing and indemnifying financial risks.

Vice President Sarfraz Butt said that Chinese companies would find the policy environment for insurance business in Pakistan very conducive. Due to the investment of Chinese insurance companies, Pakistan will get a dependable source in insurance sector.

While, Salahuddin Hanif said that Pakistan had great potential in this sector as the sector had been showing good growth trend during last few years.

He said that the biggest challenge to be faced by the private insurance companies is always to develop a trained field force that can reach people and make them understand the importance of savings and investment through insurance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China CPEC Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

27 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court permits parties to submit reply ..

Lahore High Court permits parties to submit reply till Oct 27 in PIC stent case

3 minutes ago
 Iran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Leban ..

Iran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Lebanon - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Polish Authorities Lead Country to Leave EU - EU P ..

Polish Authorities Lead Country to Leave EU - EU Parliament's Largest Party

3 minutes ago
 US Airline Employment Remains 3.2% Below Pre-Pande ..

US Airline Employment Remains 3.2% Below Pre-Pandemic Level - Transportation Dep ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh University approves to award 21 PhD, 124 M P ..

Sindh University approves to award 21 PhD, 124 M Phil degrees

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.