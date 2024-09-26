Pakistan Intends To Direct Trade Route To Tajikistan, road Access To Central Asia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Pakistan intends to have direct trade route to Tajikistan and road access to Central Asian countries for which corridor of China and Afghanistan may be under consideration.
In this regard, Kurakram Highway, Khunjarab, Kashgar, Murghab and Dushanbe route will be utilized for two-way trade.
This was discussed in the meeting of Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrahim and Minister for Communications, board of Investment & Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan at Beijing, China as sideline meeting on the eve of Global Transport Forum.
Aleem Khan observed that Pakistan is ready for the meeting of Joint Ministerial Committee and Joint Working Group with Tajikistan.
He welcomed the starting of direct flight between the two countries as a positive impact of his recent visit to Tajikistan in May. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan wants to promote bilateral trade with all Central Asian countries for which more initiative will be taken.
He discussed to solve the problems being faced by trawlers and drivers going to Tajikistan.
He appreciated the ongoing Global Transport Forum in Beijing, China and said that this platform will promote communication and cooperation among Asian countries, in particular.
Tajik Transport Minister Azim Ibrahim expressed his good sentiments towards the people of Pakistan and appreciated the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee under the leadership of Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in May at Tajikistan.
He agreed to promote mutual cooperation and joint business activities in future, as well.
Azim Ibrahim and Abdul Aleem Khan also discussed the 4 countries Traffic and Transit Agreement and agreed that progress on mutual agreements.
This meeting was held in a pleasant atmosphere in which important proposals were discussed to form working groups for various agreements in the presence of senior officers from the countries Pakistan and Tajikistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
National Urban Planning Framework to help transform cities into engines of growth: Ahsan Iqbal15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules21 minutes ago
-
22,000 students complete Chinese language course from UAF: Dr Iqar55 minutes ago
-
Reforms must to make current IMF programme last one: Finance Minister55 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 589 points4 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,500 Rs 277,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
Envoy for initiating exchange visits to identify areas of mutual cooperation4 hours ago
-
Agricultural & chemicals imports grew by 4.28% in 2 months5 hours ago
-
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high8 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim9 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago