Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025 Opens

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025 opens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry Tuesday inaugurated Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025, which saw participation not only from Pakistani chefs but also from young chefs representing 12 other countries.

The event also attended by President of the Chef Association of Pakistan, Ahmad Shafiq, along with a large number of business community members.

In his address, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry congratulated the Chef Association of Pakistan team for successfully organizing the seventh annual championship. He highlighted that this event is unique, not just in Pakistan but internationally and has garnered global recognition. The championship provides both local and international chefs an opportunity to showcase their skills and learn from experts in the field.

The four-day event saw the participation of nearly 5,000 young chefs, with those reaching the final stages set to win prizes worth Rs.

5 million. The competition featured various categories, including professional cooking, food art and the demonstration of modern culinary techniques.

Shahid Nazir Chaudhry emphasized the importance of organizing such events and stated that the Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025 is not only an important platform for skill development for young people, but also promotes women empowerment, enhances Pakistan’s positive image globally and helps prepare food industry professionals to meet international standards. He noted that this championship is not just a competition but also a fantastic learning opportunity.

He urged the youth to fully utilize this platform to showcase their skills and take their expertise to the international level. He expressed hope that this championship would not only mark a milestone for young chefs but would also play a pivotal role in promoting Pakistan's culinary sector on the global stage.

