Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025 Opens
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry Tuesday inaugurated Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025, which saw participation not only from Pakistani chefs but also from young chefs representing 12 other countries.
The event also attended by President of the Chef Association of Pakistan, Ahmad Shafiq, along with a large number of business community members.
In his address, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry congratulated the Chef Association of Pakistan team for successfully organizing the seventh annual championship. He highlighted that this event is unique, not just in Pakistan but internationally and has garnered global recognition. The championship provides both local and international chefs an opportunity to showcase their skills and learn from experts in the field.
The four-day event saw the participation of nearly 5,000 young chefs, with those reaching the final stages set to win prizes worth Rs.
5 million. The competition featured various categories, including professional cooking, food art and the demonstration of modern culinary techniques.
Shahid Nazir Chaudhry emphasized the importance of organizing such events and stated that the Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025 is not only an important platform for skill development for young people, but also promotes women empowerment, enhances Pakistan’s positive image globally and helps prepare food industry professionals to meet international standards. He noted that this championship is not just a competition but also a fantastic learning opportunity.
He urged the youth to fully utilize this platform to showcase their skills and take their expertise to the international level. He expressed hope that this championship would not only mark a milestone for young chefs but would also play a pivotal role in promoting Pakistan's culinary sector on the global stage.
Recent Stories
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2025 opens6 minutes ago
-
Construction sector revival must for economic growth: PCJCCI26 minutes ago
-
CDWP approves 16 projects worth Rs259.68 bln1 hour ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 1,489 more points2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday's open6 hours ago
-
New update for property buyers in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 202510 hours ago
-
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value19 hours ago
-
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value21 hours ago