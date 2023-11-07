Open Menu

Pakistan Investment Roadshow Attracts Large Number Of Global Businessmen, Investors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2023 | 12:17 PM

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, investors

The event is being held with a singular focus to project latent potential of Pakistan and attract global investments in the key sectors of economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) Pakistan Investment Roadshow, organized by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) at Dubai, United Arab Emirates has attracted a large number of global businessmen and investors.

The event is being held with a singular focus to project latent potential of Pakistan and attract global investments in the key sectors of economy.

The officials of SIFC held extensive engagements with global investors, highlighting immense potential and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Projects under SIFC were also pitched for attracting prospective investments in the key sectors.

The initiative gained enormous attraction and during engagements, investors' community was given insights for transforming investment climate in the country through SIFC platform.

Utilizing the platform, thirty Pakistani firms presented their project proposals and growth strategies encompassing various domains including Agriculture, IT and Energy.

The event also included a structured panel discussion, involving public and private experts, to synthesize the investment landscape of Pakistan vis-a-vis emerging markets and way forward to tap-in the opportunities.

The ongoing mega roadshow is first of the kind in country's history to mobilize foreign investment at global stage and is expected to catalyze the endeavours of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Dubai United Arab Emirates Market Event

Recent Stories

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

1 hour ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

1 hour ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

2 hours ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

5 hours ago
 UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

15 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

15 hours ago
 IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to ..

IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to prevent health risks

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business