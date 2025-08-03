Pakistan, Iran pledges to deepen bilateral trade, border cooperation in ministerial talk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Iran on Sunday pledged to deepen bilateral trade and border cooperation during high-level talks between the trade ministers of both sides here.

In a significant move to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, met with Iranian Minister for Industry, Mines and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, on the sidelines of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s two-day official visit to Pakistan, said a release issued here.

The high-level discussion marked a renewed commitment from both sides to accelerate trade, remove border bottlenecks, and build trust-based partnerships across priority sectors.

The two ministers acknowledged the historic depth of Pakistan-Iran relations, expressing that recent regional and global developments have pushed both nations closer together.

Minister Atabak praised the Pakistani government’s proactive role in facilitating bilateral trade progress and said:

“Without the rapid engagement and determination from you and your team, we wouldn’t have reached this stage. The momentum we’ve built must now be translated into structured trade outcomes.”

Jam Kamal Khan echoed similar sentiments, noting that both governments, as well as the private sector, have shown strong will and passion to work together.

“There’s a moment in diplomacy when the iron is hot—and this is that moment. We must act swiftly. Delays only complicate things,” he said.

He emphasized that formalities follow passion and political will, and highlighted that Pakistan is ready to deepen its economic relationship with Iran through structured channels like the Joint Economic Commission (JEC), regular B2B exchanges, and sector-focused delegations.

Both ministers agreed on the importance of identifying specific sectors such as agriculture, livestock, services, energy, and cross-border logistics for future collaboration.

Jam Kamal suggested organizing targeted trade delegations that include representatives from federal and provincial chambers of commerce, enabling focused discussions on market access and regulatory facilitation.

“We’ve done this model successfully in Belarus and elsewhere,” he added. “Let’s do the same for Iran, starting with sectors that show the greatest potential for mutual benefit.”

The ministers also expressed a shared commitment to increasing the use of existing trade corridors and border facilities.

Emphasis was placed on maximizing the potential of neighborhood trade, with Jam Kamal highlighting how ASEAN countries have benefited enormously by trading within their region.

“Geography is an advantage. Pakistan and Iran must utilize this discount of distance. If we don’t, we lose both time and cost benefits,” he stated.

Jam Kamal envisioned that, if fully leveraged, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran could easily exceed $5–8 billion annually in the coming years. He noted that beyond bilateral gains, such connectivity could expand to Turkey, Central Asia, Russia, and even parts of the middle East, creating an economic bloc of substantial power and resilience.

Mohammad Atabak supported the idea of holding a dedicated B2B day during every high-level visit and offered to bring Iranian business groups to Pakistan for in-depth meetings.

He also highlighted ongoing discussions about increasing Pakistani exports to Iran and encouraged swift follow-up on newly signed agreements.

“Traders and industrialists in both countries are ready. They trust each other. What they need now is a clear and consistent facilitation mechanism from our sides,” Atabak noted.

Reflecting on the human element of bilateral ties, both sides underscored the cultural and linguistic commonalities between the people of Pakistan and Iran.

Jam Kamal shared an anecdote about a meeting with the CEO of the Special Economic Free Zone who spoke in Balochi, emphasizing the deep-rooted linkages between communities on both sides of the border.

“This isn’t just trade—it’s people-to-people connectivity. The familiarity and comfort zone between our merchants can be the strongest foundation for sustainable economic integration,” he added.

The ministers agreed to fast-track the next session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission, ensured participation from both public and private stakeholders, and prioritized border facilitation and trade logistics.

Both sides left the meeting with a message, "The time for action is now".

With high-level political alignment and mutual trust, Pakistan and Iran appear poised to enter a new phase of strategic economic partnership that could reshape regional trade dynamics.