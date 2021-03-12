UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Iran Reiterate Resolve To Strengthen Economic, Trade Linkages

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan, Iran reiterate resolve to strengthen economic, trade linkages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Iran Friday reiterated resolve to promote economic and trade linkages between the two countries by building upon historical ties, geographical proximity, cultural affinities and economic commonalities.

The reiteration was made during a call on meeting of Hassan Abghari, Iran's Deputy Minister of Economic and Finance Affairs and the Managing Director, Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC) with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here.

The Iranian Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Iran, Muhammad Surkhabi, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry They exchanged views on matters of common interests, the statement said adding that the Finance Minister on the occasion emphasized the need to find ways for furthering trade relations.

The Pakistan Iran Investment Company could play a pivotal role in strengthening trade and investment between the two countries, he added.

Hafeez Shaikh, briefed the Deputy Minister that the government of Pakistan was pursuing a broad-based economic reform agenda to achieve export led growth and sustainable economic development.

He apprised about the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and outlined socio-economic measures taken by the government to lessen the adverse impact of the pandemic on marginalized sections of the society.

The government announced largest ever Fiscal Stimulus Package and introduced the strategy of a smart lockdown to protect the vulnerable segments of the society which has been acknowledged worldwide, he stated.

The government, he said, was firmly committed to correct fundamentals of the economy through effective policy making and targeted reforms with an aim to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth strategy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Company Government

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

22 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

26 minutes ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

29 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

59 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.