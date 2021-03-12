Pakistan, Iran reiterate resolve to strengthen economic, trade linkages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Iran Friday reiterated resolve to promote economic and trade linkages between the two countries by building upon historical ties, geographical proximity, cultural affinities and economic commonalities.

The reiteration was made during a call on meeting of Hassan Abghari, Iran's Deputy Minister of Economic and Finance Affairs and the Managing Director, Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC) with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here.

The Iranian Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Iran, Muhammad Surkhabi, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry They exchanged views on matters of common interests, the statement said adding that the Finance Minister on the occasion emphasized the need to find ways for furthering trade relations.

The Pakistan Iran Investment Company could play a pivotal role in strengthening trade and investment between the two countries, he added.

Hafeez Shaikh, briefed the Deputy Minister that the government of Pakistan was pursuing a broad-based economic reform agenda to achieve export led growth and sustainable economic development.

He apprised about the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and outlined socio-economic measures taken by the government to lessen the adverse impact of the pandemic on marginalized sections of the society.

The government announced largest ever Fiscal Stimulus Package and introduced the strategy of a smart lockdown to protect the vulnerable segments of the society which has been acknowledged worldwide, he stated.

The government, he said, was firmly committed to correct fundamentals of the economy through effective policy making and targeted reforms with an aim to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth strategy.